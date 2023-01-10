Ujjain: Differences surface in Karni Sena

Representative pic |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the split in Karni Sena is also visible in their performance. One group is opposing the state government and the other is supporting it. On Monday, the protesting group also demonstrated in Ujjain and burnt the effigy of the CM.

This faction of Karni Sena is with Jeevan Singh Sherpur, who is fasting for their demands at Bhopal's Jamboree Ground. Around 4.30 pm on Monday evening, the workers of Jama Karni Sena, who gathered to burn the effigy, said that their protest will continue till the state government accepts their demands. Vishwajeet Rathore of the Sena said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being opposed. The agitation will continue till the demands of Karni Sena are accepted.

