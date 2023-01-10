e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Differences surface in Karni Sena

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:39 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the split in Karni Sena is also visible in their performance. One group is opposing the state government and the other is supporting it. On Monday, the protesting group also demonstrated in Ujjain and burnt the effigy of the CM.

This faction of Karni Sena is with Jeevan Singh Sherpur, who is fasting for their demands at Bhopal's Jamboree Ground. Around 4.30 pm on Monday evening, the workers of Jama Karni Sena, who gathered to burn the effigy, said that their protest will continue till the state government accepts their demands. Vishwajeet Rathore of the Sena said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is being opposed. The agitation will continue till the demands of Karni Sena are accepted.

Read Also
Pravasi Bhartiya Divas: NRIs overwhelmed by hospitality in the Mahakal temple in Ujjain
article-image

