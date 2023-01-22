Ujjain: Devotees take bath at Triveni Sangam on Shanischari Amavasya

People take bath beneath fountains on Triveni Ghat in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Shanishchari Amavasya, thousands of women and men reached Triveni Sangam and after bathing in the fountain, worshipped Lord Shani and earned virtuous benefits, here on Saturday. The district administration had made arrangements for bathing by installing fountains on the ghat in view of the convenience of the people coming to bath at Triveni Sangam.

Barricading was made only after crossing the old bridge and directly reached the ghat. After bathing in the fountains here, they entered the temple through the barricaded path and came out from the exit gate. Most of the people who reached the Sangam for a bath were villagers. People performed Havan Pujan and gave donations after bathing and taking darshan.

