Ujjain: Devotees coming on Somvati Amavasya urged to keep ghats clean

Ujjain: On Somvati Amavasya municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal took stock of cleanliness at Kshipra ghats and inspected changing rooms. Singhal also urged devotees to keep ghats clean and throw waste flowers and other items at proper place.

UMC honours martyr’s family members

On death anniversary of martyr Arvindsingh Tomar on Monday, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials felicitated his father Shamshersingh Tomar and mother Munnidevi at their residence at Ganesh Nagar. Agriculture minister Kamal Patel, MLA Paras Jain, Sonu Gehlot, Nisha Sengar and other dignitaries were present.

Litterbugs fined

In the ongoing drive against litterbugs, substandard polythene bags and open defecators, Ujjain Municipal Corporation team on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on litterbugs in Muni Nagar area.