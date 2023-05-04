 Ujjain: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released

Ujjain: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released

This book of his is a mirror of the thoughts expressed by PM Modi in the MKB programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:00 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Writer Devendra Joshi has done such a great job by presenting the thoughts contained in the Mann Ki Baat (MKB) programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a book titled “Jan Gana Mann Ki Baat”, whose echo will be heard for many years to come. This book of his is a mirror of the thoughts expressed by PM Modi in the MKB programme.

MKB may have reached crores of people but its documentation has been done only in Ujjain. The above views were expressed by the speakers on the occasion of the launch of Joshi’s book ‘Jana Gana Man Ki Baat’ organised at Ram Janaki Mandir.

Sanskrit scholar Tulsidas Paroha, litterateur Shiv Chaurasia, former district and sessions judge Shashi Mohan Shrivastava, Mahant Shyam Das Maharaj, Vikram University proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, painter Krishna Joshi and Kishore Maharaj from Varanasi were the guests of the programme organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Writers' Association, Ujjain. It was presided over by Harimohan Budholiya.  

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Demand raised to extend Hisar-Kota Express to Ujjain in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Saloni Bhandari becomes Jain sadhavi Malli Darshana

Ujjain: Saloni Bhandari becomes Jain sadhavi Malli Darshana

Ujjain: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released

Ujjain: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released

Ujjain: Eco Club organises competitions at Madhav Science College

Ujjain: Eco Club organises competitions at Madhav Science College

Ujjain: Doctors' strike affects health services

Ujjain: Doctors' strike affects health services

MP: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released in Ujjain

MP: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released in Ujjain