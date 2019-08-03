Ujjain: Development work in Mayur Park inspected

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Friday inspected Mayur Park located at Kothi Road and took the stock of progress in construction work there. She asked the concerned officials to complete the work within stipulated time. She told that Mayur Park is one of the most ambitious projects under smart city project which will be a beautiful gift to the city.

Cleanliness arrangements checked

Mayor Meena Jonwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s officials reviewed the cleanliness arrangements across the city. The mayor visited Nanakheda bus stand, Dewasgate bus stand, Topkhana, Mahakal temple and Ramghat area of the city. According to mayor on the occasion of Nagpanchami and subsequent Mahakal Sawari thousands of devotees would come to the city therefore the cleanliness arrangements must be proper. During her inspection the mayor instructed the concerned officials to make proper arrangements of cleanliness. During her visit additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner Sunil Shah, Sanjesh Gupta, Yogendra Patel and other civic body officials were present. Likewise municipal commissioner Pal also took the meeting of concerned officials ahead of Nagpanchami for maintaining cleanliness in the city.