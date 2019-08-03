Ujjain development Authority holds lottery to allot residential houses

Ujjain: Ujjain development Authoriy (UDA) alloted residential houses located in its Triveni Vihar project by lottery system. UDA CEO Sojan Singh Rawat informed that ample amount of applicants applied for registration therefore the lottery system was applied for allotment. Singh told that in non-reserved class 3 MIG builings, 9 applications were received and for 1 LIG class house, 6 applications were received. The process was conducted by revenue officer Jaideep Sharma. On this occasion engineer Mahesh Gupta, Chandra Singh Kadam, project incharge Kailash Jatwa and concerned officials were present.