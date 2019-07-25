Ujjain: Despite stay order, UMC demolishes construction

Ujjain: Reacting to anti encroachment drive in which his construction was demolished by Ujjain Municipal Officials (UMC) team, Taigiri Baba said that officials demolished his construction despite showing the stay order granted by the court.

According to sources UMC officials demolished the construction located in Alakhadham Nagar near Sainath Colony. Following which Baba lodged a complaint against the officials at Neelganga police station.

Baba said the land on which the construction was located was transferred to him on lease.

Baba said additional district judge issued a stay order for plot number 375 located in Sainath colony against Ujjain Municipal Corporation but despite showing the order the officials instructed to raze the construction.