Ujjain: Despite boycott by lawyers, about 14K cases resolved during National Lok Adalat

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): District and sessions judge RK Vani inaugurated the National Lok Adalat in the district court premises here on Saturday morning. It brought happiness for three couples, where the hearts of these couples, separated due to mutual differences, were reunited after persuasion. A total of 44 benches were constituted in the Lok Adalat, in which about 14,000 cases including litigation and pre-litigation were listed, most of which were resolved. During this, the district and sessions judge honoured the customers who had taken big loans from the bank for quick payment by presenting them with saplings. At the same time, three couples separated due to separation agreed to live together after persuasion.

Lawyers Boycott Proceedings

Meanwhile, the first National Lok Adalat of the year was boycotted here on Saturday. Advocates boycotted the Lok Adalat in protest against the order of Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court to fix hearing of 25 cases every day. Lawyers sat on dharna on the court premises. Bar Association had announced a boycott of the Lok Adalat on Friday itself, under which most of the advocates distanced themselves from the entire proceedings.

The advocates are troubled by the order to bring the case to the decision in 66 days because they are facing a lot of difficulty in pleading in the courts. Ashok Yadav, president of Bar Association, told the media that they boycotted the National Lok Adalat in protest against the order of the CJ. After boycotting the proceedings of Lok Adalat, the advocates kept sitting on the premises by putting chairs. During this, they did not do any work. On February 13 as well, the advocates will not join any judicial work.

