Ujjain: Dense fog affects morning visibility

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city was engulfed in dense fog on Saturday morning. At 8 in the morning, the situation was such that even a distance of 50 metres was not visible clearly due to the fog. The drivers had to turn on the lights of their vehicles to drive them. After this, at around 10 o’clock the fog and clouds were scattered by the strong wind, the Sun appeared, but the bitter cold showed its effect. There is a possibility of a drop in temperature in the coming days. The icy winds coming from the north direction have changed the view of the city. Saturday morning also began with dense fog. The humidity percentage increased to 93 while the wind speed was 4 km per hour.

In the evening, the percentage of humidity was 55 while the wind speed was 6 km per hour. Dense fog also caused problems for vehicle drivers. It was cloudy after 10 am due to the western disturbance. For the last five days, the city is in the grip of cold winds. Normal life is also getting affected due to severe cold. The maximum temperature increased from 21.0 degrees Celsius on Friday to 28.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The minimum temperature dropped from 15.0 degrees Celsius to 11.8 degrees Celsius on Friday night due to the parting of clouds. Due to chilling cold, it was holiday for schools and Anganwadis for the second day on Saturday. According to the meteorological department, there is no possibility of rain, but the effect of fog and cold will remain. There could be a relief from severe cold after February 1.

