Ujjain: Deepening work of Kshipra’s tributary Chandrabhaga river begins

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make Mokshadayini Kshipra flow again, deepening work is underway in its tributary Chandrabhaga under the Kshipra conservation campaign in the catchment area. In this regard, Pushpendra Sharma of Kshipra Conservation Campaign and in-charge of the work, said that Chandrabhaga originated from Mohanpura on Badnagar Road near Ujjain.

After covering 10km it joins Kshipra near Somtirtha. The work of deepening was done from Dharambadla to Mohanpura and from Mohanpura to Murlipura. This year the work was started from Murlipura to Sadaval and from Sadaval to Somtirth. During deepening work, both banks were being widened through JCB as well as deepening was also being done so that sufficient rainwater could be stored.

Stop dams were being built at various places to store rainwater. This work was being done with full public cooperation. The surrounding farmers have started the deepening work by using own resources. Farmers are using fertile soil of the river in their field. The work would continue till the onset of monsoon.