Ujjain: DEE harasses staff, loco pilots, alleges WREU

Ujjain: A demonstration was held against senior divisional electrical engineer, traction-operations, Ajit Kumar Alok at the local railway station premises under the leadership of SS Sharma, president, Western Railway Employees Union (WREU).

Sharma said that harassment of running staff, loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of Ujjain, Ratlam, Chittor, Indore has become a regular practice. The supervisor and other employees involved in the running operations are being harassed unnecessarily.

According to Sharma, he has conveyed these issues to divisional railway manager Vineet Gupta during a discussion with him in the committee room at the divisional office on December 22 and 23. If the officer is not transferred the WREU will demonstrate against him at Ratlam, Chittor and Indore.