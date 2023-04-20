Ujjain: Death in mobile explosion turns into murder after 52 days

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A case of murder was registered after 52 days on Wednesday following a report by FSL team.

According to reports, scorched body of a farmer was recovered from his house on Runija Road of Barnagar police station in February. At that time, the police suspected that the old man had died following an explosion in mobile phone during charging. However, FSL report on Wednesday rejected the theory.

TI Manish Mishra said that Dayaram (65) of Diversion Road, Barnagar, lived alone in a farm house on Runija Road. He had a property dispute with his sons. On February 27, when tanker driver Abhilash reached the farm, he found Dayaram’s body in a scorched condition. He immediately informed the police and his family members. During preliminary investigation, the police and the FSL team suspected it to be a case of death caused by mobile explosion.

Ratlam’s FSL team later ruled out possibility of death by excessive scorching due to mobile explosion.

After this, the police initiated fresh investigation and found that Dayaram was killed by explosives. However, the nature of explosive was yet to be ascertained.

Dayaram lived separately from his two sons Bhagwan and Mahendra. Apart from farming, he also delved into property business. There were many family disputes and a complaint had been lodged with the police in the past. Besides, the police also came to know that Dayaram wanted to get married once again.

TI Mishra said that Abhilash had reached Dayaram’s farm in the morning to fill the tanker. In his earlier statement he had claimed that after finding the main door locked he entered the house through back door. Dayaram’s younger son Mahendra had told the police that the gate was locked. On the basis of the two statements and FSL team report, the police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. Police said that the reasons behind Dayaram's murder were being investigated and did not rule out the involvement of family members.