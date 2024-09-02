Ujjain Crime Round-Up: 5 Kill Man Using Swords, Sickles; Man Injured As 5 Youth Attack Him; 2 Brothers Attack Each Other Over Dispute

Representational Image

5 kill man using swords, sickles

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five people allegedly killed a villager using swords, sickles and sticks in Dabri under the Ghatiya police station on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Rajaram, 55, son of Nagulal Dhanak.

The incident happened when he returned home after spraying medicine in the field and was sitting on the porch outside the house after taking a bath.

At around 6 pm, Bablu son of Kalu, Prahlad son of Ganpat, Mohan son of Ganpat, Ramchandra son of Ganpat and Mukesh son of Ramchandra of the same village attacked Rajaram. The accused cut off Rajaram’s one hand and made several blows to his neck with the sword.

During this, the frightened family members saved their lives by closing the doors of the house. Rajaram’s son Dharmendra, who is posted in the army, said that the family first took his father to Ghatiya Government Hospital from where he was referred to Ujjain after his condition became critical. Here the doctor declared his father dead.

On the report of the family members, the police have registered a case of murder against the five accused and arrested Prahlad, Mohan and Mukesh. Dharmendra said he was returning home after taking leave. He had to get off the train at Ujjain station. He had spoken to his father over mobile phone. He said that his father was to come to the station to pick him up. Later, he got information that the villagers had attacked his father and he went straight to the District Hospital.

Man injured as 5 youth attack him

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was allegedly assaulted by five people, including his nephew, in Nijatpura. Anil, 44, son of Nanuram Sindhal, resident of Namdarpura, said he was passing in front of school in Nijatpura when his nephew Ajay Sindhal along with his friends Premnarayan, Satish and two others stopped him.

Ajay and Satish put a pistol on his temple and the rest of the friends attacked him with a pipe. Anil’s hand was broken in the fight and a passerby admitted him to the District Hospital. The Central Kotwali police were looking into the case.

2 brothers attack each other over dispute

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two brothers allegedly attacked each other over a dispute in Prakash Nagar on Sunday. The video of the incident also went viral on social media platforms.

The Neelganga police said Manoj Junwal, son of Gangaram had a dispute with his brother Pradeep Junwal over abusing their father in which one brother attacked the other with a stick.

Pradeep attacked Manoj with a knife. The injured was admitted to the District Hospital and the police registered cross cases on the report of both the brothers.