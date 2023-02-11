Ujjain: Cow carcass found near Kshipra, again

Hindu activists and policemen present at the spot from where remains of a slaughtered cow were found on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There was tension again after the remains of a cow were found in the Kshipra river here on Friday. A large number of Bajrang Dal workers reached the spot, however, it was later learned that the cow had died of drowning. When the Bajrang Dal workers got information about a dead cow found in the river below the Wakankar river bridge in the Neelganga police station area, they gathered under the bridge.

This created tension in the area. On getting information about the tension, Neelganga TI Tarun Kuril and Madhav Nagar TI Manish Lodha reached the spot and with the help of JCB the dead cow was taken out. It was learned that the cow died due to drowning in the river.

In such a situation, the dead cow was buried near the river by digging a pit. Station in-charge Tarun Kuril said that the cow died due to drowning. Three days ago there was a ruckus on the Indore-Badnagar bypass after the severed heads of cattle were found in the Kshipra river. Then it was believed that after killing the cattle, the heads were thrown into the river. However, till now the police have not reached any conclusion in this matter.

