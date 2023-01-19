Ujjain: Covid-19 booster dose to be administered from today

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The precautionary dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered free of cost to eligible citizens in the government health institutions of the district. CMHO has appealed to the people to go to their nearest vaccination centre and get the third dose of Covid-19 done. The precautionary dose will be administered from January 19 between 10 am to 3 pm except on holidays.

Giving this information, district immunisation officer Dr KC Parmar said that the government health institutions in the district in which the pre-vaccination dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be given free of cost include Charak Hospital, Urban Primary Health Centre Sanjay Nagar, Civil Hospital Madhav Nagar, St Mary’s Convent School, Civil Hospital Jiwaji Ganj, Urban Primary Health Centre Bhairavgarh, Primary Health Centre Panthpiplai, Primary Health Centre Chintaman Jawasiya, Primary Health Centre Tajpur, Civil Hospital Khachrod, Primary Health Centre Mandavda, Primary Health Centre Unhel, Civil Hospital Nagda, Civil Hospital Mahidpur, Community Health Centre Jharda, Primary Health Centre Mahidpur Road, Primary Health Centre Khedakhajuria, Community Health Centre Ingoriya, Civil Hospital Barnagar, Sub-Health Centre Amla, Ramgarh Basti Barnagar, Primary Health Centre Tarana, Primary Health Centre Makdon and Primary Health Centre Dhabalahardu.

Collector Singh to get ‘Excellence in Governance Award’

Collector Asheesh Singh has been selected for Excellence in Governance Award (disaster management cdategory) by the Indian Express for setting-up a 70-bed hospital in Barnagar Tehsil during Covid-19 pandemic and treating more than 383 patients. The above award was announced in Delhi on January 17.

