Ujjain: Couple gets RI in Ramesh murder case

Ujjain: DJ SP Kulkarni on Wednesday directed the government authorities to ensure proper care and education of the adolescent boy and girl. On the basis of their statements, the court convicted two accused of their father’s murder case.

Deputy-director, prosecution, Dr Saket Vyas informed that accused Gopal alias Gabba (35) son of Hemaji Malviya and his wife Pooja murdered Ramesh at his house in village Ghattiya on May 3, 2018.

According to prosecution story, the deceased had been living there along with his son (10) and daughter (9). Following a trivial issue, the accused attacked him with the sticks and fled.

District public prosecution officer Rajkumar Nema informed that Ghattiya police had submitted a charge-sheet in the case on which the DJ court pronounced its judgment.

The court convicted both husband and wife (accused) with life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 100 each on them. “Statements of the adolescent children of the deceased proved crucial as they were the eye witnesses of the murder,” Nema added.

According to SP Sachin Atulkar, this case was put under A-category of crimes christened in the district as brutal and sensational case.