Ujjain: Corona claims one more from the city, toll 100

With one more person succumbing to corona the toll due to dreaded Corona virus reached to 100 mark. Likewise, with in all 14 more persons testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached to 4514 mark on Saturday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 68-year-old male resident of Ujjain city was found Corona positive on November 25 and he died during treatment on December 11. Out of 495 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons (all from Ujjain city) were tested Corona positive.

4 senior citizen, two each government servants and students and one each media person, farmer and healthcare worker were included in the list. All the patients including 3 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 238 patients, 79 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 44, 589 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 38 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 4,176.