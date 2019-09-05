Ujjain: Cops suspect foul play in minor girl’s death

Ujjain: A girl died in suspicious condition in village Untwas under Ingoriya police station limits, on Monday night. According to Ingoriya police, Uma (17) daughter of Hiralal Meena, whose condition allegedly worsened on Monday afternoon, was rushed to the government by family members.

After examining the patient, the doctors declared her brought dead. The police sent the body for postmortem. Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team informed about some marks seen on the neck of the girl.

Police said, “The reason of the death will be cleared after receiving the postmortem report, for now we are probing the matter from all angles.”

According to family members of deceased, the girl observed fast on that day and her condition worsened suddenly.