Ujjain: Coolie turns life saver for passenger trapped moving train & platform

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young coolie saved a passenger trapped between a moving train and platform at Ujjain Railway Station on Wednesday. Though the incident occurred on April 6, the video went viral on social media only on Tuesday.

The incident took place on platform number one as Mumbai-Indore Avantika Express started moving.

Talking to Free Press, the saviour Arif Mansoori of Agar Naka said that as Avantika Express started moving, a passenger holding tea cups in both hands tried to board the third AC coach. “I was also present at the spot and asked him to drop the tea and take the train. However, while boarding the train, he slipped and fell into the empty space between platform and train. I immediately rushed to the spot and pulled him out.”

Three RPF personnel and coolie Rajesh Raikwar who were present on the platform at that time too rushed to the spot and took care of the passenger.

Arif said that the passenger was headed to Indore from Mumbai. Immediately after the incident, someone pulled the chain bringing the train to halt.

“I offered water to the passenger. His clothes were torn but his physical condition was normal. He was immediately sent to third AC coach and I couldn’t even ask for his name and address.