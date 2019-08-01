Ujjain: Convene MTMC honorary members’ meet, Bharti asks collectors

Ujjain: Congress leader Mahant Rajendra Bharti has shot off a letter to collector Shashank Mishra to convene a meeting of honorary members of social organisations for making arrangements at Mahakaleshwar temple during festival and other religious occasion. He asserted that suggestions of social workers and honorary members are necessary while making blue prints of arrangements at the temple. Bharti alleged that for a long time no such meeting was organised by the administration. He appealed the district administration to convene a meeting of honorary members soon in this regard.