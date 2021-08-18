Ujjain continues to log nil Covid patients

Advertisement

Ujjain: With no person testing corona positive on Tuesday the tally remained on 19,095. The toll is 171.

As per health bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 1,213 sample reports no case of corona positive patient was reported from anywhere in the district including Ujjain City, Nagda, Mahidpur, Ghattia, Khachrod, Barnagar and Tarana.

Samples of 4,36,749 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. The total number of discharged patients is 18,924.

Vaccination

In all 304 persons got the corona jabs across the district on Tuesday. So far 10,95,232 and 2,66,341 people have been administered first and second dose of anti-corona vaccine, respectively.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:24 AM IST