Ujjain: Contaminated water supplied in city, claims social activist

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Harsh Shukla has alleged that the Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s PHED was supplying contaminated water having foul odour in most parts of the city these days. Shukla on Sunday stated that Narmada water was released in Kshipra River for holy bath at Shanishchari Amavasya. Now the same water in which thousands had taken holy dip is being supplied through pipelines without treating it at Gaughat treatment plant. This is the reason that even the pure water of Gambhir filled in the water tanks of the city gets polluted after getting mixed with the contaminated water and making the citizens of the city sick, he claimed. On one side hand, the water supply from Gambhir river is decreasing day by day due to illegal withdrawing of water, while on the other hand the water of Kshipra is not drinkable due to contamination, he said adding that a demand will be made to the municipal commissioner on Monday to look into this.

