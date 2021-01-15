Ujjain: Constellation garden inaugurated at Jiwaji Observatory

Ujjain: Minister of for school education Inder Singh Parmar inaugurated the Constellation Garden at the Government Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain.

The event was chaired by Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, while MP Anil Ferozia, MLA Paras Jain, Vivek Joshi were special guests among others.

Parmar announced the commencement of a diploma course in astronomy from the next academic session.

While giving information about the constellation garden, the director of Jeevaji Observatory Dr RP Gupta apprised that it will help the visitors to gain insights about the comparative size of Sun and planets, their revolutions, position of constellations, and their relationship with the zodiac signs, along with the position of star groups and world standard time, for which the constellation garden has been built. Models of the sun and eight planets have also been made at the center of the venue.

The guests also released the calendar published by the observatory along with the calendar based on the Ramayana competition by the ISKCON temple. The program was conducted by Sandeep Nadkarni and Padmaja Raghuvanshi. Joint Director, Public Education, Ujjain division, Jaishree Pillai offered the vote of thanks.