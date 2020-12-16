Ujjain: Conman dupes elderly woman of Rs 1.50L by promising jobs to kin

Ujjain: A miscreant duped an elderly widow woman of Rs1.50 Lakh by promising to provide her daughter and daughter-in-law a job in banking sector.

The widow lodged a complaint at Mahakal police station. According to Mahakal police Pushpa (71) wife of Rameshwar Dayal Shrivastava resident of Ganesh Colony near Chhardham Temple lodged the complaint against Sunil Bhanwar son of Amrit Maratha, resident of Vrindavan Colony, for grabbing from her Rs1.50 lakh in the name of providing appointment in banks to her daughter Priti and daughter in law Neeta who are job aspirants and grooming for bank competitive examination.

Sunil Bhanwar got introduced with Pushpa’s family through WhatApp and later he became close to the whole family. Later, Sunil claimed before Pushpa that he has close contacts with senior bank officials and leaders and assured her that he can help both her daughter and daughter-in-law to secure a banking job. He asked for Rs 3 lakh for 2 appointments. Fist victim Pushpa gave Sunil Rs 50,000 on January 10, 2019 and after 8 days she again gave him Rs 100,000 on his demand.

Pushpa told to police that she had arranged money to be given to Sunil by selling her ornaments. After waiting for the joining letter, as assured by Sunil, for many days, Pushpa reached Sunil’s residence. She was shocked to find that it is locked. Meanwhile, Sunil has also switched off his mobile phone. Finally Pushpa lodged a complaint against him with Mahakal police. An FIR has been registered under Section 420 of IPC. Sunil is still at large.