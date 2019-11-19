Ujjain: Congressmen remember Indira

Ujjain: A series of programmes were organised across the city on Tuesday to mark the 102nd birth anniversary of ‘Bharat Ratna’ and former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

The 102nd birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi was celebrated by the Congress party workers at Priyadarshini Chouraha under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Mahesh Soni and district unit president Kamal Patel. She was remembered by garlanding her photo at the Congress office where senior leaders highlighted her life. Prominent among those who spoke included Dr Batukashankar Joshi, Satyanarayan Pawar, Manohar Bairagi, Rajendra Bharti and Anant Narayan Meena.