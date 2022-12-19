Ujjain: Congress workers stage protest over poor condition of Jawasia road

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress protested over the poor condition of the road from Jawasia village to Fatehabad-Chandrawatiganj in the Ujjain South Assembly constituency here on Sunday. Party office-bearers and workers symbolically planted ‘Besharam’ trees on this route. Zila Panchayat member Sanjay Verma, District Congress Committee’s executive president Rituraj Singh Chauhan, former Corporator Rahim Lala and Minority City Congress president Majid Lala participated prominently during this movement led by Chandrabhan Singh Chandel, former district president of Youth Congress.

On Sunday, villagers along with Congress workers planted besharam trees in Umaria village as a symbolic move to attract the attention of the government. Chandel has warned that if efforts are not initiated to improve the condition of this road by December 29, then the administration complex building will be ‘gheraoed’ by the Congress along with the villagers. Addressing the villagers during the protest, Chandel said that thousands of villagers commute daily from Jawasiya to Fatehabad. There have been big potholes on this road for years, but no efforts have been made by the administration and public representatives to improve the condition of the road.