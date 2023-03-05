Ujjain: Congress workers protest inflation and steep hike in LPG price; take out march, burn effigy

e-Paper Get App
PROTEST OVER INFLATION AND STEEP HIKE IN LPG PRICE CYLINDERS

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
Congress workers burn the effigy of inflation in Ujjain on Saturday  |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting the increasing inflation and increase in the price of gas cylinders, the Congress party demonstrated against the Union and State governments here on Saturday. 

Under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, a funeral procession was taken out at Tower Chowk. Garlanding gas cylinders and riding in a bullock cart, Congressmen came out in the form of a rally to wake up what they called the deaf government of BJP, playing cymbals. The Congressmen reached Tower Chowk via Shaheed Park, Police Control Room, Dewas Road, Priyadarshini Square and burnt the effigy of inflation here. They also handed over a memorandum to the SDM in the name of the President, demanding action in relation to inflation.

Bhadoria said that people were already struggling with an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and food items and now with the increase in the price of the cylinder which will now cost Rs 1,162 they would have to bear more suffering. Rising inflation is taking a heavy toll on poor and middle-class families.

The women who handle the kitchen are upset due to the ever-increasing inflation and rising prices of cooking gas. Along with this, the prices of edible oil, grocery items, pulses, spices, vegetables and other essential commodities are skyrocketing. In such a situation, it is natural for the budget of the kitchen to go haywire and ti is becoming very difficult to run the family. 

Prominent among those present on the occasion include Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Yogesh Sharma, Ravi Rai, Chetan Yadav and Maya Trivedi.  

article-image

