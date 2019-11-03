Ujjain: Congress to stage sit-in today against Center’s apathy

Ujjain: The City and District Congress Committee will stage a sit-in protest at Gopal Mandir on Monday at 12 noon against the discrimination being allegedly done by the Central government with the MP government. The incessant rainfall and other natural disasters had damaged the rural area to a greater extent which was also surveyed by the government. Due to this, funds were sought from the Central Government for the people and farmers affected in the loss many times, but due to political animosity, the Center has not provided sufficient amount to the State Government.

State Congress spokesperson Noori Khan on Sunday told reporters that due to natural calamity, 284 tehsils of 39 districts out of 52 districts have been affected in which the farmers have suffered the most. Crops in about 60.47 lakh hectares worth about Rs 16,260 crores have been destroyed. About 1.20 lakh houses have been damaged. 674 citizens have lost their lives. More than 11 thousand kilometers of roads have been damaged. More than a thousand culverts have been damaged. 19735 school-buildings have been damaged. 218 hostels, 230 health centers, 17106 aanganwadis have been damaged due to this severe natural disaster.

She said that when such a severe natural disaster strikes any state, it is the responsibility of the Central government to help the state with the National Disaster Fund. In view of this, a detailed report was duly given to the BJP-led Central government and Rs 6621.28 crore was sought as relief fund. But the unfortunate thing is that despite the submission of the report for relief to the Prime Minister and Home Minister by the Madhya Pradesh government, till date no money has been given.

On the other hand, she claimed that the state government on its behalf has distributed Rs 200 crore to the citizens of the state, who have lost their lives. Also Rs 270 crore was disbursed immediately in the districts where the crops of farmers have been affected the most. “It appears that the top leadership of Madhya Pradesh BJP is yet to digest its defeat and is taking revenge from the citizens of the state. Recently, 28 out of 29 MPs of Lok Sabha from BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, but till date not a single MP has requested the Central Government to help the citizens of Madhya Pradesh during this severe pain,” she added.