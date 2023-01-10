e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Congress stages dharna against removal of houses from Mahakal Marg

Ujjain: Congress stages dharna against removal of houses from Mahakal Marg

The Congressmen sitting on a dharna in front of the administrative complex building made it clear that people have invested their life’s savings in the houses

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 04:36 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen showed their agitation towards the administration here on Monday. Congressmen led by city Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria raised the issue of removal of 13 houses on Mahakal Marg. They said that the houses have been removed to bring the building of a particular institution to the front.

The Congressmen sitting on a dharna in front of the administrative complex building made it clear that people have invested their life’s savings in the houses. The owners of 13 houses built on survey number 2253/1 2253/2 have been living on their land for years and notices have been pasted on the houses of the landlords to benefit a particular organisation. They have been asked to remove the house by January 11, while this house is on private land. No demarcation has been done in this regard.

Bhadoria said that neither any information was given to these landlords, nor demarcation was done in their presence. In the memorandum, a demand has been made to re-demarcate these houses and not to demolish the houses.

Read Also
Ujjain: Meet held to streamline city’s traffic arrangements
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Congress stages dharna against removal of houses from Mahakal Marg

Ujjain: Congress stages dharna against removal of houses from Mahakal Marg

Madhya Pradesh: Naga baba robbed of Rs 7k in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Naga baba robbed of Rs 7k in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kid’s abductor in police remand in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Kid’s abductor in police remand in Ujjain

Ujjain: Temperature dips to 6.5 degrees on Sunday

Ujjain: Temperature dips to 6.5 degrees on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh: 4.5 crore units power supplied in Ujjain divison for Rabi crop

Madhya Pradesh: 4.5 crore units power supplied in Ujjain divison for Rabi crop