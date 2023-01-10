Ujjain: Congress stages dharna against removal of houses from Mahakal Marg

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congressmen showed their agitation towards the administration here on Monday. Congressmen led by city Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria raised the issue of removal of 13 houses on Mahakal Marg. They said that the houses have been removed to bring the building of a particular institution to the front.

The Congressmen sitting on a dharna in front of the administrative complex building made it clear that people have invested their life’s savings in the houses. The owners of 13 houses built on survey number 2253/1 2253/2 have been living on their land for years and notices have been pasted on the houses of the landlords to benefit a particular organisation. They have been asked to remove the house by January 11, while this house is on private land. No demarcation has been done in this regard.

Bhadoria said that neither any information was given to these landlords, nor demarcation was done in their presence. In the memorandum, a demand has been made to re-demarcate these houses and not to demolish the houses.