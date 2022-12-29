Ujjain: Congress protests against poor condition of Jawasiya-Fatehabad road

Congress workers take out a protest rally in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress 'gheraoed' the administrative complex over the dilapidated condition of the Jawasiya-Fatehabad road. Due to dilapidated roads, accidents are occurring daily and people are upset. Congress leaders threatened that if the construction of the road is not started in 15 days, then there will be a fierce movement.

Congress workers of Ujjain had come to raise the demand for the construction of Jawasiya Fatehabad road. So far more than 10 people have died on Jawasiya Fatehabad road. In this regard, Congress leader Chandrabhan Singh Chandel said that if the construction of the road does not start in 15 days, then a tractor rally will be taken out. The roads of Ujjain will also be jammed. The administration had deployed a heavy police force to thwart of any untoward incident. A memorandum was also handed over to SDM Jagdish Mehra.