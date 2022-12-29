e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Congress protests against poor condition of Jawasiya-Fatehabad road

Ujjain: Congress protests against poor condition of Jawasiya-Fatehabad road

Congress workers of Ujjain had come to raise the demand for the construction of Jawasiya Fatehabad road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Congress workers take out a protest rally in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress 'gheraoed' the administrative complex over the dilapidated condition of the Jawasiya-Fatehabad road. Due to dilapidated roads, accidents are occurring daily and people are upset. Congress leaders threatened that if the construction of the road is not started in 15 days, then there will be a fierce movement.

Congress workers of Ujjain had come to raise the demand for the construction of Jawasiya Fatehabad road. So far more than 10 people have died on Jawasiya Fatehabad road. In this regard, Congress leader Chandrabhan Singh Chandel said that if the construction of the road does not start in 15 days, then a tractor rally will be taken out. The roads of Ujjain will also be jammed. The administration had deployed a heavy police force to thwart of any untoward incident. A memorandum was also handed over to SDM Jagdish Mehra.

Read Also
Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Swachhata competition winners awarded in Ujjain

Ujjain: Life on earth will depend on availabilty of water, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ujjain: Life on earth will depend on availabilty of water, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Ujjain: Puranik no longer registrar in-charge

Ujjain: Puranik no longer registrar in-charge

Ujjain: Congress protests against poor condition of Jawasiya-Fatehabad road

Ujjain: Congress protests against poor condition of Jawasiya-Fatehabad road

Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended

Ujjain: Bid to arrange liquor for prisoners, woman guard suspended