Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress Vice President Noori Khan staged a protest for the purification of Shipra river in Ujjain on Thursday.

According to reports, Noori Khan landed herself in four feet of water of the Shipra river to perform water satyagraha.

On getting the information about it, the police also reached the spot.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:41 AM IST