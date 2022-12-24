Ujjain: Congress gears-up for ‘Haath Jodo’ campaign

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress party meeting to discuss the preparations for the ‘Haath Jodo’ campaign was organised at the party office on Friday. Madhya Pradesh in-charge Kuldeep Indora and Ujjain in-charge Shobha Oza were present during the meeting. According to City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, all the senior office-bearers of the party and its frontal organisations participated in the meeting. The Haath Jodo campaign is going to start on January 26.

Indora and Oza while addressing said that the way the Congress has shown solidarity in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in the same way, the Congress should show unity in the ‘Haath Jodo campaign. The meeting was also addressed by former MP Satyanarayan Pawar and Yogesh Sharma. Devvrat Yadav conducted the proceedings while Ravi Rai proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also Ujjain: Directs strict action against those not segregating dry and wet garbage