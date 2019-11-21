Ujjain: Cong to protest against Modi govt’s policies, economic plight

Ujjain: On the instructions of the All India Congress Committee and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, a sit-in-cum-demonstration will be held against the wrong policies of the Central government and the dictatorial attitude of PM Narendra Modi. The agitation will be organised simultaneously across the state on November 25. In Ujjain district, a dharna will be held at Shaheed Park under the joint aegis of the City Congress Committee and Rural Congress Committee. District Congress spokesperson Vivek Gupta and media in-charge Vivek Soni said that with regard to this programme, City Congress president Mahesh Soni and District Congress president Kamal Patel have given a call to the block presidents of the tehsils of the entire district to join the sit-in protest along with hundreds of workers from their respective blocks.