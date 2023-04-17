Ujjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The work of listing the cases filed by the police and administrative officers against Congress workers in the district is being done on the instructions of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Be its lawsuits against the ruling party or the administration or in support of the agitation for various types of public problems, the Congress party will reflect on all these lawsuits and work on making a comprehensive strategy in support of the leaders in the lawsuits.

It will be done at the State level. In this regard, the meeting of the Administrative Atrocities Resistance Committee constituted by the Pradesh Congress Committee was convened in the District Congress Committee office at Ksheer Sagar Colony, here on Sunday. Panel’s divisional president and Ghatia MLA Ramlal Malviya presided over the meeting. It was addressed by MLAs Dilip Gurjar and Murali Morwal, former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, District Congress committee president Kamal Patel and Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai.

