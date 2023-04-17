 Ujjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders

Ujjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders

Panel’s divisional president and Ghatia MLA Ramlal Malviya presided over the meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The work of listing the cases filed by the police and administrative officers against Congress workers in the district is being done on the instructions of the Pradesh Congress Committee.  Be its lawsuits against the ruling party or the administration or in support of the agitation for various types of public problems, the Congress party will reflect on all these lawsuits and work on making a comprehensive strategy in support of the leaders in the lawsuits.

It will be done at the State level. In this regard, the meeting of the Administrative Atrocities Resistance Committee constituted by the Pradesh Congress Committee was convened in the District Congress Committee office at Ksheer Sagar Colony, here on Sunday. Panel’s divisional president and Ghatia MLA Ramlal Malviya presided over the meeting. It was addressed by MLAs Dilip Gurjar and Murali Morwal, former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi, City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, District Congress committee president Kamal Patel and Leader of Opposition in Ujjain Municipal Corporation Ravi Rai. 

Read Also
Ujjain: Shortage of special darshan tickets leads to ruckus at Mahakal Temple
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Prizes distributed as 4-day Sanskar Shivir ends

Ujjain: Prizes distributed as 4-day Sanskar Shivir ends

Ujjain: Onset of diabetes means onset of heart disease, says Dr Garg

Ujjain: Onset of diabetes means onset of heart disease, says Dr Garg

Ujjain: Two-day district conference of Lions Club concludes

Ujjain: Two-day district conference of Lions Club concludes

Ujjain: Six-day Kathak dance workshop from today

Ujjain: Six-day Kathak dance workshop from today

Ujjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders

Ujjain: Cong to frame strategy for lawsuits against its leaders