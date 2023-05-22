Ujjain: Cong chief visits Ram Ghat, takes on BJP leaders, admin

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress committee president Ravi Bhadauria and his team reached Ram Ghat on Sunday afternoon where they saw that the water of a dirty drain was flowing in Kshipra River for two hours. No administrative person was present on the occasion. On the one hand, leader of Bharatiya Janata Party talks about purifying Kshipra. By making a budget of crores of rupees for the purification of Kshipra, corruption rears its ugly head. On the other, in this way the water of the dirty drain is found in Kshipra. This is not the first time, it has occurred a number of times, but the administration and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) are not worried about it.

Bhadauria alleged that corruption worth crores of rupees took place in the name of Chhapra Shuddhikaran Kahn river diversion. They were seeing how drain water is getting into Kshipra. Due to this, the image of our city also seems to be tarnished, but the leader and administration of the Bharatiya Janata Party are not worried about it. Only the people of Ujjain are being cheated by taking out the Chunri Yatra and doing Kshipra Parikrama.

Read Also MP: Fire breaks out at Ujjain railway warehouse