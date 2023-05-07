Ujjain: Complaint against coloniser

Representative Picture |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mangal Nagar resident Parag Dhangar has accused colonizer Ashwin Kasliwal of selling a plot on Panchkoshi Marg Ujjain, near Kushinagar railway line, a government land as private. In a release, Parag said in a complaint to the Chimanganj police station that Ashwin had cheated me by taking money by selling a plot on government land.

Parag said that from the month of February 2023 till now, despite several written complaints and instructions from senior police officers including station in-charge, superintendent of police, inspector general of police, Bhopal to the director general of police, police Chimanganj Mandi is engaged in saving Ashwin.

12 cases including developing illegal colony have been registered against Ashwin in this police station and many cases and complaints have been registered in other police stations of the city.

