Ujjain: Commuters use headlights before sunset as fog envelops city

Ujjain: Locals got no relief from shivering even during the day due to cold winds and fog. For the last 4 days, due to change in weather, ushered by unseasonal rain the Sun has not appeared in the city. The spell of 4 consecutive misty days has brought a drop in minimum and maximum temperature as well.

According to Government Jiwaji Observatory on Tuesday the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature of the day was 20 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity was 94 per cent during the day and 81 per cent during the evening on Tuesday. The fog resulted in poor visibility and consequently the commuters were forced to use headlights even before sunset. According to the weatherman due to disturbance and humidity coming from Arabian Sea the night temperature would fall further and the weather would remain foggy for the next couple of days. The day temperature is also set to decrease further, the weatherman added.