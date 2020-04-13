Ujjain: Commissioners & collectors will also brief media, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain: Setting a good example to communicate the efforts being made by the State government to combat Covid-19 and to gain the confidence of media persons in this fight, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday held a video conferencing (VC) with them.

CM said that a mechanism will soon be developed so that divisional commissioners and district collectors can also interact with the media persons concerned on frequent intervals to brief them about the spread of Covid-19 and also to take feedback from the journalists working in the field.

About 125 journalists joined the VC which began at about 3 pm. CM took the VC from Bhopal. It was attended by the commissioner, public relations, P Narhari and BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar among others.

The journos of 10 divisional headquarters viz Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Shahdol, Sagar, Hoshangabad-Narmadapuram, Rewa and Morena (Chambal) joined the VC from their respective NICs. PROs Concerned were also present during the proceedings which lasted for about 65 minutes.

CM took about 23 minutes to shed light on the efforts being done across the state to combat the dreaded pandemic. He talked at length about the conveniences and relaxations made in favour of people and the special assistance granted to BPL person, those not having BPL cards, labourers, among others.

He assured that there is no dearth of equipments or medicines to combat the Covid-19. He said that despite pandemic, he is trying hard to convert the crisis into an opportunity to serve the mankind.

During the 41-minute-session, two-three journos from 10 divisional headquarters highlighted the grievances of people of the respective areas. They also briefed the CM about the availability of medical help, inconveniences of people in getting ration, vegetables, medicines among others.

They also apprised the CM about the numerous hardships which the media persons are facing amid lockdown. They sought CM’s intervention in providing requisite assistance to the media persons, on which he assured them to do the needful.