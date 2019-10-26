Ujjain: Commissioner, IG and Collector take stock Somwati Amavasya preparation

Ujjain: Preparations for devotees’ snan (bath) on Somvati Amavasya were checked during the visit of Somkund paid by divisional commissioner Ajeetkumar, IG Rakesh Gupta, collector Shashank Mishra and SP Sachin Atulkar on Saturday and gave the necessary instruction to the concerned officials for maintaining cleanliness, lighting arrangements and other facilities for the devotees,who are expected to arrive on Monday.

Target for property tax recovery set: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal set property tax recovery target for the officials till November 14 during the meeting addressed by her on Saturday. Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, deputy commissioner property tax Sunil Shah and other concerned officials were present. According to deputy commissioner Shah, there are 1,05,822 properties registered as per the records of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) out of which property tax was received for only 33,916 properties while property tax for 71,906 properties situated in the city is yet to be recovered. Municipal commissioner Pal set a target of 2,475 properties per day for speedy tax recovery grossly, for all the zones.