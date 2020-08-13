Ujjain: College girl murdered in guest house

Ujjain: Body of a girl was recovered from room number 308 of Nataraj Guest House at Nanakheda Bus Stand on Thursday morning. Nanakheda police said that body’s neck was slit.

As per police, a room was booked in name of Vishal Porwal in the guest house through phone call. After sometime a man and a girl checked in the room. As there was no activity in the room, the guest house manager felt that something was wrong and reached the room.

The door was open. On entering he found the girl’s body in a pool of blood on the bed. The man was missing.

During initial probe, the police came to know that the girl’s name was Tanu Parihar and she lived in New Indira Nagar. The man who accompanied her to the guest house was Subhash Porwal of the same colony. The police are examining CCTV footage of the area. The police also recovered a library card of Bharatiya College issued in the name of Tanu Parihar.

Talking to Free Press, CSP HN Batham said that accused was yet to be arrested. He said that the motive of the crime was yet to be established.

The police further said that girl’s neck was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. FSL officer Arvind Nayak also accompanied the cops. The cops recorded statements of guesthouse manager. The girl’s parents also reached the hotel after being informed by the police.