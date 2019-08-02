Ujjain: College girl files rape plaint

Ujjain: In a heinous incident a 19 year old college girl was abducted, held captive and molested for 5 days in a village under Mehidpur police station limits. According to Mehidpur police station incharge, the girl set out for her college on July 19, in the meantime a miscreant waylaid her in the middle of the way and forcibly dragged into his car with the help of his brother and took the girl to secluded place and molested her repeatedly.

The girl somehow managed to set herself free from the clutches of the miscreants and reached her home where she narrated her ordeal to her parents.

On the basis of the statement of the girl and her parents a case against the miscreant has been registered for abduction and rape and arrested the duo. The police stated that the medical examination of the girl has confirmed the rape.