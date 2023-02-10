Ujjain: Collectors seeks public support for ‘Deepotsav Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ 

Collector and other concerned officials conduct inspection of Dutt Akhara in Ujjain on Thursday in view of ‘Deepotsav Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam on Thursday held a meeting with public representatives and social workers regarding the preparations for the ‘Deepotsav Shiv Jyoti Arpanam’ programme to be held on the Mahashivratri festival on February 18. A target to light 21 lakh earthen lamps simultaneously in the city has been fixed so as to register the event in Guinness Book of World Records.

Collector said that the Deepotsav programme to be organised in Ujjain will be unique in itself. This programme will be organised on a grand scale with public participation. Every person in Ujjain city should participate in this programme and get emotionally connected with the programme. Efforts are being made to involve people from every section of society in the city to participate in the Deepotsav programme. He said that the atmosphere of the festival is different in the Malwa region. Every festival is celebrated here with great enthusiasm. This time the target of lighting the lamp is bigger.

Collector further said that the arrangements for the programme should be well-planned. The enthusiasm of the local people and the experience of senior people will make this programme a success. He said that Ujjain will become a big brand after this successful event. Every year we will make continuous efforts to make it better. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said in the meeting that separate committees should be formed for organising the programme. The meetings of the committees should be organised separately. Ward-wise meetings should also be organised. An atmosphere should be created for the Deepotsav programme in the city. It should be ensured that there is no unnecessary crowd at the place of lighting the lamp. Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme should be widely publicised through social media, he said.

In the meeting, Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak informed that 20 thousand volunteers will be required to light the lamp in this programme. The list of volunteers made available by various societies should be sent as soon as possible. Passes will be issued to the volunteers. Along with this, the name of the ghat will also be mentioned on the pass. It was informed in the meeting that this time it would be a zero-waste event. Helpdesk and medical team will be present at every spot.

In the meeting, suggestions regarding the programme were given by the social workers. It was informed in the meeting that the logo of the Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme has been prepared and a request was made to everyone to make it as their display picture on social media accounts.

“Shiv-Navratri” festival to start today at Mahakal Mandir

Preparations for the Mahashivaratri festival have started with full enthusiasm in the Mahakaleshwar temple. Priest Ashish Guru told that “Shiv-Navratri” worship will start from February 10 that is from ‘Phalgun month Krishna Paksha Tithi Panchami’. On the first day, Rameshwar will be worshipped after worship of Chandramouleshwar, Koteshwar on Friday morning. After this, Shiva Navratri Mahaparva will begin with Ekadashani Rudrabhishek under the guidance of government priest Ghanshyam Guru in the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After evening worship at 3 pm, God will wear clothes.

The time of “Shiv-Navratri” is very important from the point of view of worship, meditation-contemplation of Lord Shiva. Temple administrator Sandeep Soni said that the sanctum sanctorum will remain closed to visitors till 4 pm due to the special worship each day starting in the morning. After 4, the sanctum sanctorum darshan can be started for the general public only when there is normal number of visitors, although a limited number of sanctum sanctorum darshan can be started. Everyone will be able to go to the sanctum sanctorum for darshan till 9 am with the darshan receipt.

