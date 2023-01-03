Ujjain: Collector, SP hold preparatory meet for Republic Day and Bharat Parv

Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Zila Panchayat is going to celebrate Bharat Parv on the occasion of Republic Day. During a meeting on Monday, collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla gave the responsibility to the department heads. It was told in the meeting with the departmental officers that the main function will be held at Dussehra Maidan and the final rehearsal of the parade will be held on January 24.

The preparation of the parade ground will be done by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), while the arrangements for the parade, flag arrangement and rehearsal will be done by the Reserve Inspector and the District Police Force. Officers of the horticulture department and the women and child development department will see the meeting arrangements on Dussehra Maidan and then Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) will arrange for loudspeakers.

The electricity system will be the responsibility of the PWD and UMC and the arrangement of lights at the Kothi Palace will be done jointly by the UMC, UDA and PWD. All the departments will make a tableau to showcase their achievements and the theme of the tableau will be told to SDM Jagdish Mehra a week in advance. UMC and PHED will arrange for drinking water at the ceremony venue and UMC and the horticulture department will arrange for stage decoration and colourful flags will be arranged by UMC. District jail officers will see the arrangement of colourful balloons, while an open jeep will be arranged by the reserved inspector.

SDM Ujjain will make arrangements for inviting the guests, shawl and shreefal for the reception. ADM will see the responsibility of transporting the chief guest. There will be three cultural programmes in the function and these programmes will be presented by the children of government and private schools. The district education officer will select the schools. During this, Bharat Parv will also be organised and Zila Panchayat and SDM Ujjain will take care of it.

