Ujjain: Collector Shashank Mishra inspects district hospital

Ujjain: Collector Shashank Mishra during his sudden inspection visited the district hospital on Tuesday. Mishra checked attendance registered and encircled the names of the employees who were absent without information.

According to reports, civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar, Dr Sangeeta Gupta, Dr Shekhar Sharma, Dr Anil, Dr Amit Patidar, Dr Narendra Gome, Dr Munshi Khan, Dr Ajay Nigam and 4 members of nursing staff were absent.

The collector also tried to check CCTV monitoring devices which were out of order due to technical snag. Collector instructed to get devices repaired and also instructed to issue notices to the absentees.