Ujjain: Collector reviews arrangements ahead of Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Festival Mahashivratri will be celebrated in world famous Mahakaleshwar temple from February 13 to February 21. Ahead of the festival, collector Shashank Mishra took a preparatory meeting of members of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) on Wednesday. During the meeting, the collector instructed the MTMC office bearers to make necessary preparations for devotees in respect of exit and entrance of VIP, disabled and old aged devotees, sanitation, potable water, lighting, first aids and ambulances in the temple premises.

According to MTMC, special entry on paying entry fee of Rs 1,500 will be valid for limited period after that the entry ticket will be invalid during the festival period. Daily ‘abhishek’ of Mahakaleshwar and Kotelshwar Mahadev will be performed daily. On festival of Shivratri, lord Shiva will receive special pooja offered by Holkar and Scindia state’s priests on February 21. On this occasion on 11 pm the special abhishek of lord Mahakal will be performed.

The meeting was attended by SP Sachin Atulkar, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, MTMC administrator SS Rawat, Pushpendra Ahke, Ashish Sharama, Vijayshankar Sharma, Deepak Mittal, Dr RC Jatwa, CS Joshi Moolchand Junwal, Pratik Dewivedi and other members.