Ujjain: Collector questions poor result of class 9 despite adequate number of teachers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Meeting of principals, in-charge of 205 high and higher secondary schools of the district was held at Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence. In the meeting, collector Kumar Purushottam sought reasons from Excellent School Mahidpur and Maharajwada-1 for poor exam results of class 9. He said that the school was situated in urban area and had adequate number of teachers. Poor result indicated teachers’ negligent attitude.

Collector directed district education officer (DEO) to take action against schools with poor results. He said that he would re-review and check student’s profile around May 30. Earlier, DEO Anand Sharma and ADPC Girish Tiwari reviewed schools and ordered them to prepare action plan for upcoming session.

Participants were informed about detailed line of action regarding programme entry, student profile, time table, work distribution, staff meeting, student attendance, student evaluation, lesson plan, principal diary, teacher diary, infrastructure, training, extra-curricular activities like CCLE, life skills, sports, laboratory and library. Time line of all works was also given to principals.

DEO told principals that they should send proposals to BEO for action against teachers whose exam results were 30% or less. Their increment would be stopped and services of guest teachers with low results would be discontinued in next session. In the second session of the workshop, while reviewing departmental online work, schools which did not work got the work done on the spot like PM Shri Entry, Result Entry. Pending investigation, cultural activities, scholarship, confidential character and making the school ISO were discussed.

Sixteen out of 205 school principals/in-charge were absent, including Bedawan, Alotjagir, Tutiya Khedi, Balak Nagda, Paslod, Peeplu, Madhavganj, Kanya Dewas Gate, Bandar Bela, Bardia, Bamnapati, Gunavad, Birakhedi, Kadodia, Guradia Gujar and Kath Baroda. As a result their one day's salary would be deducted.