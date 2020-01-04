Ujjain: Collector meets priests, orders removal of encroachments from temples

Ujjain: In an initiative to beautify various temple premises and nearby areas collector Shashank Mishra convened meeting with temple managers and priests on Saturday at Simhastha Fair office. Addressing the meeting the collector instructed to ensure proper sanitation within the temple premises and instructed concerned officials to remove illegal makeshift shops from areas near the temples. During the meeting, the collector also took note of shopkeepers’ arbitrary rates and their connivance with auto rickshaw drivers. The collector instructed putting up a rate list at every shop with 15 days with helpline number in case of any inconvenience to devotees.

The meeting was attended by additional collector Kshitij Singhal, municipal commissioner Rishi Garg, additional collector Bidisha Mukharji, GS Dabar, ADM RP Tiwari and former MLA Rajendera Bharti.

Temple waste to be recycled: Collector instructed the municipal commissioner to make arrangements to recycle the temple waste (Nirmalya) from every temple like Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, mainly for Mangalnath, Siddhavat and Kalbhairav, Navgrah temples. The concerned officials were also instructed to place a list of city’s important visiting points for pilgrims at different places across the city.