Ujjain: Collector inspects works of Mahakal Lok

Collector conducts inspection of ongoing work in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Kumar Purushottam inspected construction works of Mahakal temple complex expansion and second phase of Mahakal Lok here on Wednesday. During inspection, he gave instructions to complete the construction work within June and July respectively.

The collector first inspected the construction work of expansion of Mahakal Temple complex undertaken by Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. He inspected the tunnel being constructed on the right side of Shehnai Gate.

The collector instructed that the height of the railing installed on the roof of the tunnel should be reduced to 1.25 metre so that ‘shikhar darshan’ is not hindered. During inspection, it was said that after Mahakal temple complex expansion, the area will measure 70k square feet. Earlier it was around 25k square feet. The work of shikhar darshan and ‘phasat’ will begin soon near Shehnai Gate. The collector also inspected the VIP road being constructed near Saraswati Shishu Mandir School.

The collector inspected the work of shikhar darshan being constructed behind Kotitirth Kund for second phase of Mahakal Lok and instructed to complete it within June 30. After this, he inspected the construction work of a bridge from Mansarovar entrance towards Chardham and gave instructions to complete it by July 30. The collector also inspected the building being constructed for Annakshetra.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak, Administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Sandeep Soni and other officials were present during the inspection.