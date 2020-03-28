Ujjain: CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawali Sinha releases health bulletin

Ujjain: CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawali Sinha released a health bulletin on present status of Corona virus patients on Friday.

According to CMHO, as of Friday 410 patients suffering from cough and cold have been identified in the city. Out of them 159 have been examined and 118 patients have been sent for home isolation. The district health department examined 34 suspect cases and sent their samples for testing and report of 9 cases has come out to be negative.

CMHO further told that 13 new patients have been quarantined at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital. She informed that coronavirus infected lady patient’s kin has been tested positive for Covid-19 test. He has been admitted in MY Hospital in Indore. A 65-year-old lady patient died of Covid-19 couple of days ago.