Ujjain: CM to facilitate 152 beneficiaries enter EWS homes on Dec 27

Mayor and municipal commissioner during the inspection of EWS quarters at Kanipura in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 152 units of the EWS category have been constructed by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in Kanipura. On December 27, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will get the beneficiaries to enter their homes.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal along with commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh and MiC members inspected the Kanipura residential multi storeyed building on Tuesday and discussed the outline of the programme during a meeting. Mayor said that this would be the first programme of the UMC, in which the CM would participate, so a comprehensive outline of the programme should be prepared, a day before the programme and mangal geet should be organised with the family members of the beneficiaries.

It was decided that the name of the residential units would be Sujalam Awas Grih. The multi is divided into three sections A, B and C category. In order to make the house entry programme successful on a large scale, everyone was directed to make preparations from now itself, and it was also decided that the beneficiaries who have received all instalments under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will be invited by giving invitation letters in the programme.

BoI PROVIDES MOBILE TOILET TO UMC

Under the Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan, the UMC has been provided with a mobile toilet by the Bank of India Ujjain Zone through CSR activity. The toilet vehicle was dedicated on Tuesday by mayor Mukesh Tatwal and UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav. Three male and three female toilet facilities are available in this mobile toilet. This facility is sure to prove beneficial for the devotees who arrive in the city in large numbers to take part in religious festivals that are organised continuously in the city.

